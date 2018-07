A northwest suburban Palatine teacher has been charged with battery after an argument over earbuds escalated at Winston Campus Junior High School.Sue Ellen Patkunas, 51, turned herself in to Palatine police Friday.Police say one of her students refused to removed earbuds in her classroom Monday, and she removed the earbuds by pulling the cord, then threw an electronic device, striking the student in the face.Patkunas has been placed on administrative leave.