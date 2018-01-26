Conquer Your Sushi Cravings At These 5 Chicago Newcomers

Sushi-san
63 W. Grand Ave., River North
Photo: Sushi-san/Yelp
Housed in the former Osteria La Madia, Sushi-san comes from the same team behind Ramen-san. The trendy new spot offers modern takes on sushi, nigiri, hand rolls, and omakase, accompanied by classic hip-hop and funk tunes.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 38 reviews, Sushi-San has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adisak P., who reviewed Sushi-San on January 22nd, wrote: "I did the five roll experience, but the negi hamachi hand roll and the umami scallop (first and last rolls) were the highlights of my experience. I liked the negi hamachi hand roll so much that I ordered a second one. These were hands down the best hand rolls I have ever had in my life."
Tim O. noted: "Chicago eaters take a lot for granted, and the quality of fresh fish is high on that list. Perhaps it has gotten higher yet. I've been here twice and am considering moving to an apartment in River North because Sushi-San is everything I dreamt it would be."
Sushi-San is open Friday and Saturday from 4pm-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from 4pm-midnight.
Anaba Handroll Bar
1742 W. Division. (between Wood St & Hermitage Ave.), Wicker Park
Anaba Handroll Bar. | Photo: Susan T./Yelp
As its name indicates, Anaba Handroll Bar specializes in temaki sushi, or hand rolls, with a variety of options to choose from.
This new eatery is the latest creation from the owners of vegetarian spot Mana Food Bar. On the menu, expect to see rolls with salmon; tuna; yellowtail; oyster mushrooms with garlic and soy; sesame-roasted squash; blue crab; and lobster. Rolls can be ordered a la carte, or in plates of three, four, five or six rolls.
Yelp users are excited about Anaba Handroll Bar, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Constance S., who reviewed Anaba Handroll Bar on December 16th, wrote: "This is my new fave place for hand rolls!!! We have been here multiple times. The spicy tuna hand roll is amazing! Let's not forget the lobster roll..yumm!
And Rodrigo P. said: "The crunchiest nori in the business! It's quite straight forward, smaller and fresher rolls, hot sake and delicious specials. A total must."
Anaba Handroll Bar is open Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and Sunday from 5pm-9pm.
Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar
3219 North Broadway. (between Melrose St & Belmont Ave.), Lake View
Photo: Jason C./Yelp
For a fun experience, Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar specializes in Japanese-style conveyor belt sushi sushi to Chicago.
There are a variety of of sushi options on offer, and prices are determined by the color of plate the fish is served on. Look for mainstays like uni, unagi, maguro, hamachi, tako, sake, and more.
Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Lilia D., who reviewed Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar on January 17th, wrote: "Affordable, delicious, and overall a fun experience. This place is great for couples and small groups. I think it's great that each plate has a different cost and there are so many options."
Shannon C. noted: "I have been to places like this in California and they're super fun and delicious. This place delivered."
Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar is open weekdays from 11:30am-2:30pm, Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday from 5pm-11pm, Saturday from 11:30am-11pm, and Sunday from 12:30pm-9pm.
Mai Tai Sushi and Sake Bar
614 S Wabash Ave. (between Wood St & Hermitage Ave.), Loop
Photo: Mai Tai Sushi and sake bar/Yelp
While Mai Tai Sushi and Sake Bar specializes in sushi and sashimi, the restaurant's signature dish is actually a Thai favorite: pad thai. The menu features an array of Asian-inspired entrees and sides.
On the sushi menu, expect to see mainstays like ahi tuna, salmon, uni, toro, hamachi, and more.
Yelp users are still warming up to Mai Tai Sushi and Sake Bar, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper Yaejin R., who reviewed Mai Tai Sushi and Sake Bar on January 17th, wrote: "I get a 45-minute lunch break at work, and their quick/friendly service let's me enjoy good food in time! I've tried their poke bowl, pad Thai, and the orange chicken. All are great."
John T. said: "I really liked this place. Great selection with cuisine from pretty much all over Asia. The sushi is what I got on this particular occasion. The crunchy tuna roll, Godzilla, and soft crab were all excellent."
Mai Tai Sushi and Sake Bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Gorilla Sushi Fullerton
2464 N. Clark St. (between Arlington Pl & Roslyn Pl.), Lincoln Park
Spicy crunchy salmon. | Photo: Nate C./Yelp
Over in Lincoln Park, neighborhood spot Gorilla Sushi Fullerton recently opened its doors.
While it offers sushi and nigiri mainstays like tuna, salmon, California rolls, and more, there are also options like the "Mini Godzilla," a California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce, and mayo; the "Volcano," spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop; and the "Ocean Drive," spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with tuna.
Gorilla Sushi Fullerton's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 23 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Dona R., who reviewed Gorilla Sushi Fullerton on December 9th, said: "I've been in Gorilla a couple of times. Pros: good quality sushi for the price, great service, fast. Cons: None. This is a small cozy place that treats you like family."
And Patty L. wrote: "If you're looking for affordable sushi, this is your place! Came here on a Friday night and we were the only ones eating in, but there were quite a few people who came to pick up their to-go..."
Gorilla Sushi Fullerton is open daily from 11:30am-2:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm.