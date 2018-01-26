Man critically injured in Logan Square hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a 68-year-old man in Logan Square and then fled the scene, causing the man life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driving northbound in the 2100-block of North Central Park Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The vehicle is described as a white or silver Nissan Versa, possibly model year 2013-2017, with Illinois registration plates that possibly begin with the letter A, and has a Lyft sticker in the lower passenger side windshield. The vehicle sustained windshield and hood damage from the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News