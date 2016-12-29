2nd Lynwood pond victim identified

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --The identity of a second man recovered from an icy pond in south suburban Lynwood was released Thursday.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body recovered Tuesday as 26-year-old LeAndre L. Scott, of the 8200-block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago.
The cause and manner of Scott's death are pending.
He was in a car with 27-year-old Chris Stone, of Park Forest, when it crashed into the freezing water on Dec. 18. Stone's body was recovered on Dec. 19.
Officials are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in this case.