  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

2nd Lynwood pond victim identified

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The identity of a second man recovered from an icy pond in south suburban Lynwood was released Thursday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body recovered Tuesday as 26-year-old LeAndre L. Scott, of the 8200-block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago.

The cause and manner of Scott's death are pending.

He was in a car with 27-year-old Chris Stone, of Park Forest, when it crashed into the freezing water on Dec. 18. Stone's body was recovered on Dec. 19.

Officials are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in this case.

Related Topics:
newswater searchcar accidentLynwood
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim
Crews still searching for possible 2nd Lynwood pond victim
Vehicle pulled from icy pond in Lynwood, body recovered
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Punishment for Alleged Russian Hacking Expected to Be Announced Today
Man charged with DUI - for caffeine
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
Red Solo Cup creator dies at 84
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from being overworked
Trey Songz arrested after Detroit concert
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Show More
Man charged with DUI - for caffeine
FedEx trucks hijacked on South Side
Teen grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
2 found dead in Morton Grove home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos