2nd man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler Lavontay White

Dionel Harris, 19, (left) and Devon Swan, 26 (right) (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A second man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, in the North Lawndale neighborhood last week.

Chicago police have charged Dionel Harris, 19, with murder in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and 26-year-old Lazaric Collins in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue on Valentine's Day. A pregnant woman was also wounded in the shooting.

On Saturday, Devon Swan, 26, was charged with murder in the same shooting.

Police said they believe Collins was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals.

Swan has a prior criminal history and has been arrested nine times previously for armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson credited community members and Saint Sabina Pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger for coming forward with information leading to the arrest of Swan.

Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan said Swan had made incriminating statements to witnesses and later while being interviews by detectives. Deenihan said it is an active investigation and police are searching for more suspects.

Community leaders offered a $10,500 reward for information leading to a suspect in the shooting.

The toddler is one of three children who died last week after being shot.
