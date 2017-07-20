3 arrested for attempted homicide, torture of toddler

  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Will he go free? ABC News Special Report on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing
TULARE, Calif. --
Police say three people have been arrested for attempted homicide and torture of a child in Tulare, Calif.

On Saturday, police received a call for an unresponsive 2-year-old boy with injuries consistent with abuse at Tulare Regional Medical Center. The toddler was brought in by a private vehicle, was not breathing and didn't have a heartbeat upon initial evaluation.

The boy's injuries were determined to be consistent with abuse, and investigators were called.

Investigators arrested Edward Dias, 36, Shania Alamillo, 23, and Adriana Alamillo, 27. All three have been charged with attempted homicide, torture and cruel or inhuman corporal punishment of a child.

The child was stabilized at TRMC and then transported to Valley Children's Hospital, where officials said the boy is currently in grave condition.

Another child who also exhibited injuries consistent with abuse was found to be in the custody of the suspects, police said. That 3-year-old was taken into protective custody by Child Welfare Services.
