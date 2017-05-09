NEWS

3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Will County Sheriff&#39;s Office)</span></div>
JOLIET, Ill. --
Three people are in jail after Will County authorities pulled over a car and found the trunk held several bricks of cocaine with a street value of more than $1 million.

In a news release, the Will County Sheriff's Department says the discovery happened Monday night after deputies pulled over a car they'd spotted swerving on a road in Green Garden Township.

The deputies asked the driver - 31-year-old Jorge Vargas Moreno of Chicago - and his two passengers to get out of the car and then found bricks of cocaine totaling 20 kilos with the help of a drug-sniffing dog.

Vargas-Moreno, 35-year-old Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz of Chicago and 22-year-old Yolanda Tavira-Berrum of LaSalle were booked into jail on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
