3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio

Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from northwest Indiana Friday night.Lake County sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.On Tuesday, authorities announced charges were being filed against three males.The missing girl was found in a suburb of Cincinnati Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., where two of the males were arrested by the FBI. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.a third male was arrested in Derby, Kansas by the FBI, who said he was the person who drove the teen from Lake County, Ind., to Ohio, then drove to Kansas.