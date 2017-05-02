3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from northwest Indiana Friday night.
Lake County sheriff's officials said they were called to investigate a possible runaway last week.
On Tuesday, authorities announced charges were being filed against three males.
The missing girl was found in a suburb of Cincinnati Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., where two of the males were arrested by the FBI. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
a third male was arrested in Derby, Kansas by the FBI, who said he was the person who drove the teen from Lake County, Ind., to Ohio, then drove to Kansas.