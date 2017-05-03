3 charged in robbery at Orland Park Dick's Sporting Goods

A suspect pulled a gun on an employee at a Dick's Sporting Goods Store in Orland Park before walking off with stolen items Sunday, police said.Police responded to the store at 1 Orland Park Place at about 5:35 p.m. after a reported retail theft.A male suspect and a female suspect were seen walking toward the store's exit with arms full of clothing that had not been paid for, store associates told police. When an employee approached the suspects and offered to take the items to a register, the male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee.Both suspects then exited the store with the stolen items and left in a maroon Pontiac.Two people are now charged, while another suspect is on the loose.Police say Chris Duckery, 21, and Krystal Williams, 27, both of Lansing, were arrested and charged. Police are still looking for Stephaun Dennis, 21, of the 7800-block of S. Kenwood in Chicago.Duckery and Williams were arrested in Lansing. Plice say Dennis and Williams went inside the store, and Duckery drove the Pontiac, which police say was also found in Lansing.Duckery and Williams were released on bond.