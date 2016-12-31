3 Chicago police officers save man having heart attack in Humboldt Park

A man is alive thanks in late part to the quick actions of three Chicago police officers Thursday afternoon.The officers came upon a man in full cardiac arrest the 3800-block of North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at 12:45 p.m.They took turns performing CPR on the man, keeping him alive until the ambulance arrived."We were rubbing his chest to see if we could get any response at all from him and then we noticed the discoloring in his hands," said Officer Jason Cloherty."In a moment like that when you see it is just second nature. You just react and do what you have to do," said Officer Tim Sikorski."We were at the right place at the right time. Any other officer would do it," said Officer Cyrus Martinez.The man has been upgraded from critical to stable.