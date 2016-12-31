NEWS

3 Chicago police officers save man having heart attack in Humboldt Park

Three Chicago police officers are credited with saving a man having a heart attack int he Humbold Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man is alive thanks in late part to the quick actions of three Chicago police officers Thursday afternoon.

The officers came upon a man in full cardiac arrest the 3800-block of North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at 12:45 p.m.

They took turns performing CPR on the man, keeping him alive until the ambulance arrived.

"We were rubbing his chest to see if we could get any response at all from him and then we noticed the discoloring in his hands," said Officer Jason Cloherty.

"In a moment like that when you see it is just second nature. You just react and do what you have to do," said Officer Tim Sikorski.

"We were at the right place at the right time. Any other officer would do it," said Officer Cyrus Martinez.

The man has been upgraded from critical to stable.
Related Topics:
newscprchicago police departmentHumboldt ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Weekend Watch: CPD equipping all officers with body cameras
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
Police: 1 killed, 6 wounded in city shootings since Friday evening
More News
Top Stories
2 shot, including Uber driver, on NW Side
6 Chicago police officers hurt in 2 incidents in South Shore
Chicago prepares to ring in New Year
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Police: 1 killed, 6 wounded in city shootings since Friday evening
Ex-Chicago deputy police superintendent who ran mobbed-up jewelry theft ring dies
Weekend Watch: CPD equipping all officers with body cameras
Show More
Entertaining for New Year's Eve
Winning in 2017
WI pharmacy robbed by Chicago carjacking suspects, police say
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs hatch
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 148 feet in air; 21 riders rescued
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos