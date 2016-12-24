3 children killed in fire in Gary

Three children were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Gary Friday night, fire officials said.Firefighters responded just before midnight to the fire in an apartment complex in the 4200-block of West 23rd Court.The mother of the children was hospitalized in stable condition at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus. She escaped after jumping out a back window, firefighters said.Neighbors described hearing the kids screaming and not knowing what was happening."I was at my house and all you smelled was smoke. I got my kids up, I said put your clothes on, something is on fire. That's all you smelled was fire. I came around here and you flames just coming out the windows," said neighbor Diamond Childress.Childress said her children played with the kids killed in the fire and that they were all under the age of 10.Two of the children have been identified as Jayden Mitchell, 5, Alaya Pickens, 4.Investigators remained on the scene Saturday morning to figure out how exactly the fire was started.