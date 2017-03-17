Three people were killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi in La Porte County, Ind., the sheriff's office said.The semi collided with another vehicle near U.S. 20 and County Road 300 East, which is about 1 mile west of Rolling Prairie, Ind.The sheriff's office said U.S. 20 East is closed between CR 350 East and State Road 39. Drivers should find alternate routes.The Indiana Department of Transportation said the semi was hauling steel coils. It is unclear how long lanes will be blocked.No information has been released about the victims or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.