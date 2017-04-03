NEWS

3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis, officials say

ST. LOUIS --
Authorities say three people were killed and four others injured when a boiler exploded in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis, reportedly sending the boiler airborne and through the roof of a nearby building.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that two of the victims sustained critical injuries in the blast shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the Loy-Lange Box Co.

Fire officials say at least three buildings have been damaged by debris.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said part of the boiler housed in an office area went through Loy-Lange's roof.

Jenkerson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the explosion seems to have been accidental and that investigators will review machine maintenance records.

No other details have been released, including whether anyone was working on the boiler at the time of the explosion.

The phone rang unanswered at Loy-Lange Box Co., and an email message by The Associated Press to the company wasn't immediately returned.

The company is described on its website as a "full service corrugator and custom box manufacturer."

Messages left with a fire department spokesman were not immediately returned.
Related Topics:
newsexplosionu.s. & worldMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
9 dead in Russian subway explosion
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged in Facebook Live sexual assault to appear in court
9 dead in Russian subway explosion
Police told woman to 'stop calling 911' hours before she was killed
6 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Girl, 13, jumps from moving truck to escape man accused of sex assault
6 shot in East Garfield Park
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Show More
Woman convicted in fatal crash caught driving on revoked license
White Sox open season on South Side Monday
Man beat, burned boy in case of 'horrific' child abuse, prosecutors say
Overdue property tax bills go up for auction Monday
Police: Man claims 'sexsomnia' as defense in sex assault
More News
Photos
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
More Photos