3 girls set 16-year-old's hair on fire, try to attack 13-year-old cousin with knife, police say

At least three girls are in custody for allegedly setting another girl's hair on fire. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA --
At least three girls are in custody for allegedly setting another girl's hair on fire.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 46th and Market streets in West Philadelphia.

SEPTA officials say the girls between the ages of 13 and 16 had gotten into a fight and the victim ran to their station seeking help.

That's when the teenage girls followed her, pinned her down and assaulted the 16-year-old victim.

Police say one of the teens pulled out a can of hair spray and a lighter. She allegedly lights the hair spray which catches fire to the victim's hair and also burns her neck.


The victim's 13-year-old cousin was also attacked. She narrowly escaped a knife attack. Her jacket was slashed but she was not hurt.

The group tried to run, but a SEPTA officer and responding officers chased and nabbed the trio.

The first victim was taken to the hospital. She did not suffer any serious injuries.

No word on what the group was fighting about. The incident remains under investigation.
