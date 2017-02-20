3 hurt, including firefighter, in Fernwood house fire

A house fire in the South Side Fernwood neighborhood sent three people to the hospital, including a firefighter Sunday night.Firefighters put out the flames of the fire in a single-family home near West 101st and South LaSalle streets at around 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.Two adults were transported to Roseland Community Hospital, one in fair to serious condition and the other in good condition, fire officials said. One of them is wheelchair-bound.The injured firefighter was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.Fire officials said the fire was contained to the home and was out within 30 minutes.