3 hurt, including firefighter, in Fernwood house fire

A house fire in the Fernwood neighborhood sent three people to the hospital. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A house fire in the South Side Fernwood neighborhood sent three people to the hospital, including a firefighter Sunday night.

Firefighters put out the flames of the fire in a single-family home near West 101st and South LaSalle streets at around 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Two adults were transported to Roseland Community Hospital, one in fair to serious condition and the other in good condition, fire officials said. One of them is wheelchair-bound.

The injured firefighter was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the home and was out within 30 minutes.
