3 University of Illinois football players arrested in alleged robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. --
Three University of Illinois football players have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of cash in a residence hall.

Police told the Champaign News-Gazette that Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins will be formally charged Thursday.

Coach Lovie Smith has issued a statement saying they are suspended from team activities.

Police say the three entered an apartment early Wednesday with masks on. When the victim pulled one mask off, one suspect pulled out what apparently was a fake gun and demanded cash. The trio left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lee played in six games last season as an offensive lineman. Holcombe played in seven games mainly on special teams. Watkins joined the team with the 2017 recruiting class and participated in spring practices.
