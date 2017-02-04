3 injured after Downers Grove house fire

Three people were injured after a house fire in Downers Grove Saturday morning, the Downers Grove Fire Department said.Firefighters responded to the fire in the 4000-block of Washington Street at 4 a.m. and encountered thick smoke coming from the two-story home.Firefighters had to rescue a resident through the window of the home. Three people were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition, fire officials said.No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.