3 injured in Englewood fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were injured in a fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire began just before 7 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Sangamon Street.

A woman in her 20s jumped out of a window to escape the fire and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

Two others were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation. A woman in her 40s was transported to Christ Medical Center for serious smoke inhalation and a man in his 60s was transported to another nearby hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation, CFD said.
