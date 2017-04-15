NEWS

3 children among several injured in Dan Ryan Expresswaycrash

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children were among several injured in a crash in the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two cars were going south on the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 12:23 a.m. after they crashed near 75th Street, the fire department said.

Two people were transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, three in fair-to-serious condition and two in good condition, the fire department said.
Three children were transported to Comer Hospital and are expected to be ok. Another child was transported with the child's mother to Christ Hospital but was not injured.

One man was ejected from one of the cars and landed on the other's windshield. He's in serious condition at Christ Hospital.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
