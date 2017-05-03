CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

3 men questioned after 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards

Several people were being questioned Wednesday in the shooting of two Chicago police officers in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men were questioned overnight in the shooting of two Chicago police officers in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers were doing quite well. One of them was shot in the hip and the arm and the other was shot in the back. They were both listed in serious, but stable, condition Wednesday morning.

"We have some promising leads. As a matter of fact we have a few persons of interest that we're talking to right now. So we'll see where that leads us," Johnson said.



Police said around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, the two plainclothes officers from the 9th District were conducting a follow-up investigation into a previous incident near West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue when one, possibly two, cars pulled up and the people inside started shooting at them.

The officers were able to return fire, but it's unclear if they hit anyone.

Johnson rushed to Stroger Hospital to visit with the officers Tuesday night. Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Alderman Patrick Thompson (11th Ward) and Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) also came to see them and speak to their families.

Hundreds of officers flooded the area in the hours after, conducting a massive manhunt, which continued Wednesday. Investigators said two weapons were recovered from the scene and that they found a car possibly connected to the shooting.

A CPD spokesperson told the Associated Press police believe the officers were targeted.

"I think people take it for granted that when police officers come to work every day, they put their lives on the line, every single day - every single day they get in that car," Johnson said.



Emanuel tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting was a "frightening reminder" of the danger officers face. He also thanked them for their service.


Aldermen Thompson and Lopez released a joint statement late Tuesday night:

"We are praying this evening for the two officers shot tonight and their families, and for the safety of those officers who are continuing the search for the offenders. We are in close communication with the 9th District Commander and officers, and we urge anyone with any information regarding this shooting to come forward immediately to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to swift justice. While the details of this horrific incident remain unclear, what we know for certain is that the gun violence that has terrorized Back of the Yards and communities all across our city must end."

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the incident, including comprehensive use of force. The CPD is cooperating. Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
