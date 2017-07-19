3 shot, including 2 children, in South Austin

Chicago police said three people were shot, including two young children, in the city's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said the shooting took place in the 5500-block of West Van Buren at about 4 p.m. All three were self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.A 27-year-old man arrived in critical condition, shot in the chest, according to police. Two children were also shot and are in stable condition; a boy sustained a graze wound to the leg and a girl was shot in the leg. Their ages have not yet been confirmed.Area North detectives are investigating.