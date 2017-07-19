  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

3 shot, including 2 children, in South Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said three people were shot, including two young children, in the city's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting took place in the 5500-block of West Van Buren at about 4 p.m. All three were self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 27-year-old man arrived in critical condition, shot in the chest, according to police. Two children were also shot and are in stable condition; a boy sustained a graze wound to the leg and a girl was shot in the leg. Their ages have not yet been confirmed.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschicago shootingman shotchild shotchicago police departmentchicago violenceChicagoSouth Austin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Trump Jr., Manafort invited to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Jared Kushner to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee Monday
Grandfather fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor
More News
Top Stories
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Police: Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in McKinley Park
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison sentence
Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway
Family kicked off JetBlue flight wants answers, but may be banned
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
Show More
OJ Simpson up for parole; timeline of his rise and fall
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Filing insurance claims and avoiding scams during floods
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos