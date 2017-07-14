NEWS

3 teens arrested in Facebook Live sex assault seen by thousands

EMBED </>More Videos

Mississippi authorities have arrested three people in connection with a sexual assault that police say was shown in a live video on Facebook. (Gulfport Police Department via AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. --
Mississippi authorities have arrested three people in connection with a sexual assault that police say was shown in a live video on Facebook.

The Gulfport Police Department said Thursday that 17-year-old Kadari Fabien Booker, 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson and 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson were arrested this week on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping. Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said both 17-year-olds were charged as adults. It's not clear if they have attorneys.

Gulfport police Chief Leonard Papania has said officers responded late Tuesday to an assault report and learned a 23-year-old woman was sexually and physically assaulted.

The chief said Wednesday that the video was removed from Facebook but a copy was reposted and received about 48,000 views.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssex assaultfacebook livekidnappingu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
DeVos' meetings over sex assault policies spark controversy
'Active sinkhole' swallows 2 Florida houses, others at risk
Police: Man charged after child groped in Logan Square grocery store
More News
Top Stories
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner to tour Lake County flood damage
AP source: DiNardo killed, burned 4 after feeling cheated
Tourist killed by jet blast at Caribbean airport
VIDEO: Couple pelt clerk with Red Bull cans, use kids in theft
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
Trump told French first lady, 'You're in such good shape'
Police: Man charged after child groped in Logan Square grocery store
Show More
Hurting the healers: Nursing's silent victims
Man charged with murder in death of SIU student in 2014
Trump meets Macron in Paris before Bastille Day
Intoxication level not known in feeder ramp fireball
Funeral home shut down after 15 unrefrigerated bodies found
More News
Top Video
Tourist killed by jet blast at Caribbean airport
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner to tour Lake County flood damage
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video