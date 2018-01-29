BUSINESS

Florist 'Ode à La Rose' debuts in the Near West Side

A new florist has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ode a la Rose, the new addition is located at 2041 West Carroll Ave. (between Damen Ave. & Hoyne Ave.) in the Near West Side.

This new spot is the creation of two friends, Olivier and Louis, who originally hail from Paris, France, and has locations throughout the northeastern United States, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Connecticut.

After moving to the New York, the owners found it difficult to find rose bouquets similar in design and packaging to what they were accustomed to in France, so they decided to fill the gap by starting their own company.

Expect to find a variety of bouquets for any occasion, along with a selection of colors to choose from like red, white, pink, yellow, purple, and gold. The flowers are sourced from eco-friendly farms in Ecuador, Columbia, France, Italy, and Holland, according to the business.

In-house and made-to-order bouquets can be delivered same day to various cities in the northeast. (Take a look at the full selection of products on offer here.)

The new florist has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Kahli H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 23rd, said: "Ode a la Rose has such gorgeous and unique floral arrangements with an elegant touch that is unmatched! Their customer service is top-notch and they made it a super easy process."

Yelper Brecken S. added: "The absolute best floral company in NYC--thrilled they are now in Chicago! If you're looking for stylish, tasteful, and luxury bouquets at a fair price, this is your place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ode a la Rose is open weekdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (It's closed on weekends.)
