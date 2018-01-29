FOOD & DRINK

New West Town bar Fort Willow opens its doors

Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The new arrival to West Town, called Fort Willow, is located at 1721 N. Elston Ave.

This newcomer is the latest addition to the DMK Restaurant group's (Fish Bar, Ada Street, Rec Room) list of establishments, and features a globally-inspired menu, an array of signature and classic cocktails, domestic and international brews, and wine by the glass or bottle.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like duck rillette with cucumber, red onion, radish and warm naan bread; crispy rock shrimp with broccoli and cherry sauce; pork meatballs with hatch green chiles and salsa verde; and Alaskan king crab legs with chili butter.

For libations, look for the "Bengali Daiquiri" with rum, grapefruit, and Chinese 5-spice; "Vespa" with vodka, akvavit, dill, lillet, and St. Germaine; and First City pale ale from Ecuador. (You can check out the full food and drink menu here.)

Fort Willow has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp--but it's still early days for the fledgling business.

Samantha S. wrote, "Tasty small plates, fantastic cocktails, and an atmosphere Chicago was missing! Fort Willow delivers huge. For anyone looking to get out for a date night, pre-game with friends, or even a full-on, sit-down dinner in an awesome new restaurant, head to Fort Willow."

Head on over to check it out: Fort Willow is open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. - midnight. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebarrestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News