Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have identified the driver killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-294 near O'Hare Airport that left two others injured.

Illinois State Police said a 2009 International truck with trailer failed to reduce speed and rear-ended a 2004 Peterbuilt tractor with semi-trailer, causing a chain reaction crash, causing the Peterbuilt tractor to crash into a 2004 Chevrolet Venture van, which crashed into a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor with semi-trailer.

The driver of the International truck was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She has been identified as 53-year-old Renee Hodorowicz of Joliet.

The driver of the Peterbuilt and Freightliner were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash before reopening Tuesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.
