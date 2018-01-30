Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game

A Chicago man won $4 million playing an Illinois Lottery instant game, the Illinois Lottery said Tuesday.Dragun Kuznikov scratched off the top prize on the Fabulous Fortune game. Kuznikov said he plans to continue to work at his full-time job and invest the money in stock for the future.Kuznikov purchased the winning ticket at a BP at 4000 W Peterson Ave. in Chicago. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus, one percent of the prize amount.Fabulous Fortune is a $20 instant ticket featuring four top prizes of $4,000,000.