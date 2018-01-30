Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In West Town, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in West Town via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
715 North Morgan St.
Here's a studio apartment at 715 North Morgan St. (at N Morgan St. & W Huron St.), which, at 490-square-feet, is going for $1,324/month. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, a fireplace and storage space.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
504 North Green St., #903
This studio apartment, situated at 504 North Green St., is listed for $1,545/month. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator. (See the listing here.)
1521 West Chestnut St., #1
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1521 West Chestnut St. (at N Morgan St. & W Huron St.), which is going for $1,550/month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
1518 W Pearson St., #1
Over at 1518 W Pearson St. (at W Pearson St. & N Greenview Ave.), there's this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,600/month. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (View the listing here.)
728 N Morgan St., #A401
Listed at $1,699/month, this studio apartment is located at 728 N Morgan St. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1432 N Greenview Ave.
Finally, there's this 1,800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1432 N Greenview Ave. It's being listed for $1,700/month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Dogs are welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
