Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. --
A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Mary Ann Neil, 68, was driving a 2016 Kia west just before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Touhy Avenue in Park Ridge when the Kia crossed into the opposite lane of traffic near Chester Avenue, according to Park Ridge police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Kia collided with a 2000 Mack truck before it was hit by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet, police said.

Neil, who lived in Des Plaines, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park ridge, where she died at 10:49 a.m., authorities said.

The other drivers suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiesPark Ridge
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News