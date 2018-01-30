Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.Mary Ann Neil, 68, was driving a 2016 Kia west just before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Touhy Avenue in Park Ridge when the Kia crossed into the opposite lane of traffic near Chester Avenue, according to Park Ridge police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The Kia collided with a 2000 Mack truck before it was hit by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet, police said.Neil, who lived in Des Plaines, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park ridge, where she died at 10:49 a.m., authorities said.The other drivers suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.