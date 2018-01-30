Conquer your burger cravings at these 3 Chicago newcomers

bopNgrill
125 S Clark St., Loop
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
Burger lovers have two more months before the bopNgrill pop-up at the Revival Food Hall closes its doors at the end of March.
The Korean-inspired burger pop-up--which has two other locations in Chicago--offers a limited menu. Diners can expect popular items like the "duxelle burger" with truffled mushroom duxelle, togarashi-spiced mayo, bacon, and smoked gouda; marinated Korean barbecue chicken.
For fries, look for the kimchi fries cooked with rendered pork fat and topped with cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle. (Take a look at the full menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)
bopNgrill currently holds four stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Matt L., who reviewed bopNgrill on January 18th, wrote: "Take fast food American fare and put a Korean spin: bopNgrill. There are not enough Korean spots in the Loop, so this Rogers Park Korean-American mashup is a welcome visitor to the Loop's Revival Food Hall."
bopNgrill is open weekdays from 10:30am-7pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
The Shelby
2759 W. Augusta Blvd. (between .), Humboldt Park
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
At The Shelby, which recently opened in the former Haywood Tavern space, look for modern takes on burgers like the beef burger with kimchi, bacon and egg; lamb burger with piquillo peppers, arugula and mustard; and the veggie burger made with plant-based Impossible Burger patties, roasted poblano and avocado.
The Shelby currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Matt W., who reviewed The Shelby on January 25th, wrote: "The burgers were great and I look forward trying all the different options. Service was good as always."
And Dave S. wrote: "Love this place! Definitely check it out if you are in the area. The food is superb! The burger and fries are really tasty and fresh. I couldn't recommend this place more."
The Shelby is open weekdays from 5pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.
The Moonlighter
3204 W. Armitage Ave. (between Kedzie Ave & Sawyer Ave.), Logan Square
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
At neighborhood beer bar The Moonlighter, there are more than six different kinds of burgers, including the signature "Moonlighter" with mustard-griddled patties, American cheese and grilled onion; the "Coronado" with Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapeno and chipotle mayo; and the Portland, a vegan burger with a Beyond Burger vegan patty, vegan American cheese, raw onion and pickle.
As for beers, there are more than 20 rotating craft beers. Drinkers can also find signature cocktails and a wine selection that includes rose on tap.
With a four-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp, The Moonlighter has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Josh R., who reviewed The Moonlighter on January 21st, wrote: "Great addition to the neighborhood! The Bloody Mary is spicy and rivals the one you get at its sister bar across the street. The Impossible Burger is so good and will likely make vegetarians, like me, question if it's actually the real thing."
And Cinthya Q. wrote: "Not to be outdone by the drinks, the menu offers enough burgers and sides to satiate even the pickiest of people. We tried the Queso (great with chorizo), which has hints of chipotle. The Coronado burger was great with enough spice and kick for even the most daring."
The Moonlighter is open weekdays from 5pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.