'Moccozy' brings Korean fare to Lakeview

A new Korean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lake View, called Moccozy, is located at 3333 N. Broadway St. (between Roscoe St. & Buckingham Pl.).

This eatery--which takes over the former Kaysang Asian Foods & Sushi--features a variety of traditional Korean-style comfort foods.

Along with the ubiquitous banchan sides that accompany most Korean fare, like kimchi and oi sobagi (cucumber-stuffed kimchi), look for dishes like stone pot bibimbap, bulgogi and chicken fried rice.

Moccozy has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Dennis L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Hottest dolsot bibimbop I've ever had--by that, I mean my rice wasn't just crispy but actually crunchy within minutes. Great flavor, too. "

And Leo S. said: "Went there last night and definitely much better than the previous all-you-can-eat sushi...The space is filled with Korean cuisine aroma, making one hungry upon entering the store. The couple operating it are very friendly, making it feel like eating at home. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Moccozy is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
