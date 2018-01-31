Police: Attempted Lincoln Square home invader fatally shot by accomplice

Chicago police respond to a deadly home invasion in the 2400-block of West Eastwood Avenue. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An attempted home invasion on the Northwest Side turned deadly Tuesday night, but it was one of the suspects who was killed.

The incident occurred at about 9:51 p.m. in the 2400-block of West Eastwood Avenue. Police said the two suspects encountered several family members at the front door.

One of the men began firing toward the front porch and struck his accomplice in the head. The accomplice, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner as Luis Antonio Morales of Melrose Park.

No one inside the home was injured. Police are still looking for the shooter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionchicago crimechicago shootingChicagoLincoln Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News