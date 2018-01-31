Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Wrigleyville, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3831 North Southport Ave., #1f
Listed at $1,250/month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3831 North Southport Ave., is 16.7 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Wrigleyville.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
3710 N Sheffield Ave., #206
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3710 N Sheffield Ave., is listed for $1,450/month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
3712 N Sheffield Ave., #404
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3712 N Sheffield Ave., which is going for $1,495/month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---
