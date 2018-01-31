REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Wrigleyville, Chicago

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Wrigleyville are hovering around $1,500 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Wrigleyville rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3831 North Southport Ave., #1f




Listed at $1,250/month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3831 North Southport Ave., is 16.7 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Wrigleyville.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3710 N Sheffield Ave., #206



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3710 N Sheffield Ave., is listed for $1,450/month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3712 N Sheffield Ave., #404




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3712 N Sheffield Ave., which is going for $1,495/month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News