Police: Man's finger cut off during argument in Buena Park

Chicago police said a man's finger was cut off during an argument with an acquaintance in the city's Buena Park neighborhood.Police said the 22-year-old victim was arguing with a male acquaintance at his residence in the 4000-block of North Kenmore Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect cut his finger with a large knife.The suspect then fled. He is described as being between the ages of 30 and 35.Police said when the victim realized he was injured, he ran to Thorek Hospital for treatment.No one is currently in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.