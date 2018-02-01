BUSINESS

Fitness center 'StudiosFUSE' opens in Lincoln Park

By Hoodline
A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Lincoln Park, called StudiosFUSE, is located at 2215 N. Halsted (between Webster Ave. & Belden Ave.).

This new center combines four different studios under one roof; it features workout routines from Kick@55 Fitness, Hang5 Fitness, Yoga Space and Sproing Fitness.

For the Kick@55 Fitness classes, expect to experience "bootcamp bike interval training" with a personal trainer where students can burn between 500-700 calories in a one-hour long workout, according to the business.

Next, there is the Hang5 Fitness studio. It features both barre instruction where students learn ballet technique and core strengthening exercises, and a surf class where guests use surf boards to improve balance and tone. (Take a look here for more info.)

Yoga Space features a variety of classes, including ones focused on strengthening and technique. There is also meditation, relaxation and "Old Man Yoga," a more slow-paced class that focuses on flexibility and strength. (Take a look at the classes offered here.)

Lastly, the Sproing Fitness classes are high intensity and interval training on a signature Sproing trainer treadmill, according to the website. Each class lasts 45 minutes.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Tavi J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 17th, said: "What attracted me to StudiosFuse was the Hang5fitness studio. I had never heard of a workout on surfboards. It was soooo much fun and really works the core. I also went for the Sproing fitness class. It was challenging and a really good workout."

Yelper Manuel Q. added: "There are many clubs in Chicago, but not a single facility like StudiosFUSE. They offer yoga, surf board and bar training, CrossFit and the newest in running technology (Sproing). The showers in the men's locker room are spotless, great staff and there is a full-service juice bar. I can't imagine training anywhere else, this place rocks."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. StudiosFUSE is open Monday-Thursday from 5am-8:30pm, Friday from 5am-1:30pm, Saturday from 7am-6:30pm, and Sunday from 8am-6:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinefitness
BUSINESS
Cryptocurrency here to stay, experts say
Made in Chicago: Joriki yoga apparel
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
More Business
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News