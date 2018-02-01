FBI offering reward for man wanted in connection with '15 murder of special needs man in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --
The FBI has is searching for a man wanted in connection the beating of a special needs man with a firearm in Dolton in 2015.

The FBI and Dolton police said Deandre D. Jones, 39, beat the special needs man with a gun on Nov. 10, 2015. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 10, 2017 for Jones, who has been charged with first degree murder. Jones has previously lived in Chicago.

Jones, also known as Andre Jones, De Andre Jones, and Deandre Devon Jones is 5'9' and 220-230 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes. He has the word "Valecia" tattooed on his right hand and the word "Nita" tattooed on his left hand, a cross with praying hands and the phrase "is my living in vain" tattooed on his lower left arm and the words "thug love" on his stomach and a cross on his neck.

The FBI is a offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Jones.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.
