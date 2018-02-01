BUSINESS

'Relax Foot Spa' Now Open In Wicker Park

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get massages and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 1748 W North Ave. (between Wood St. & Hermitage Ave.) in Wicker Park, the new arrival is called Relax Foot Spa.

This newcomer offers a variety of reflexology services to "stimulate your accupoints and enhance your chi," according to the business' website.

Expect to see services like 30-60 minutes of foot reflexology, foot and body treatment with 15 minutes of work on the back and 15 minutes on the head, neck and shoulders; and a 60 minute "combo massage" with foot work and warm stones. (Take a look at everything that's on offer here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Junjie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "The best place I have ever been. Great music and professional therapist, with warm stones are amazing. Friendly people and low price."

Yelper A S. added: "So so happy one of these places opened in the Wicker/Bucktown area...Super clean, everyone was very nice...I'll definitely be going back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Relax Foot Spa is open daily from 10am-9:30pm.
business
