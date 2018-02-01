REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Old Town, today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old Town?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

1730 North Clark St., #2405




Listed at $1,783 / month, this 511-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1730 North Clark St. (at N Clark St. & W North Ave.). In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1220 North LaSalle St., #5G




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 1220 North LaSalle St. It's listed for $1,750 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1355 N Sandburg Terrace, #2103d




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft at 1355 N Sandburg Terrace, which is going for $1,750 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, storage space and a doorman.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, central heating, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1460 N Sandburg Terrace, #1408




Located at 1460 N Sandburg Terrace, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, carpeting and granite countertops.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News