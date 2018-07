What does $1,800 rent you in Old Town, today?

1730 North Clark St., #2405

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old Town?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent.Read on for the listings.Listed at $1,783 / month, this 511-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1730 North Clark St. (at N Clark St. & W North Ave.). In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 1220 North LaSalle St. It's listed for $1,750 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony.Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft at 1355 N Sandburg Terrace, which is going for $1,750 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, storage space and a doorman.In the unit, look for hardwood floors, central heating, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 1460 N Sandburg Terrace, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, carpeting and granite countertops.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here .)---