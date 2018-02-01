What does $1,800 rent you in Old Town, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent.
Read on for the listings.
1730 North Clark St., #2405
Listed at $1,783 / month, this 511-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1730 North Clark St. (at N Clark St. & W North Ave.). In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1220 North LaSalle St., #5G
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 1220 North LaSalle St. It's listed for $1,750 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony.
Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1355 N Sandburg Terrace, #2103d
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft at 1355 N Sandburg Terrace, which is going for $1,750 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, storage space and a doorman.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, central heating, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1460 N Sandburg Terrace, #1408
Located at 1460 N Sandburg Terrace, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, carpeting and granite countertops.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
