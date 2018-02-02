ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adler Planetarium offering free admission to Illinois residents on days in February

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Adler Planetarium will be offering free admission to Illinois residents on several days in February.

The free days are Friday, Feb 2,

Monday-Friday, Feb. 5-9,
Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 14-15,
Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 19-21.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on President's Day, Feb. 19.

Admission is free for all Illinois residents. Illinois residents can upgrade to an All Access Pass at a discounted price, 17.95 for adults; $16.95 for children. Tickets are required for any sky shows.

For more information, visit adlerplanetarium.org.
