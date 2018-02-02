Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Bucktown, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
2140 N Oakley Ave., #2
Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2140 N Oakley Ave., is 37.1 percent less than the $1,750 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Bucktown.
Building amenities include assigned parking, garden access and outdoor space; in the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
1931 N Hoyne Ave., #G
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1931 N Hoyne Ave. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)
2144 West Shakespeare Ave., #4F
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2144 West Shakespeare Ave., is listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher, on-site laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the listing here.)
2014 West McLean Ave., #2F
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2014 West McLean Ave., which is going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.