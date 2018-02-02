WINDY CITY LIVE

ManBQue Share Foods for the Big Game

Whether your team made it to the Super Bowl or not, we have recipes that will score big at any game day party. (WLS)

Whether your team made it to the Super Bowl or not, we have recipes that will score big at any game day party. The guys from ManBQue stopped by to share their favorite foods and to talk about their latest cook book 'Eat Street: The ManBQue Guide to Making Street Food at Home."

The original ManBQue book focused on grilling and outdoor cooking. The second book 'Eat Street' focuses on their interpretation of street food from around the globe. They have recipes from Mexico City, Thailand, China, and Europe. U.S. inspired recipes are from Utah, New York, Philly, LA. Austin, and Chicago.

For those who like their food grilled, fired, and charred, Eat Street presents 200 recipes for the most delicious food in the world-street food. Starting with the setups, you'll discover how to get the most out of everything from flat-top griddles to outdoor brick ovens to earthenware pots, so you make the best food with the right equipment. Then dig into the greatest hand-held grub from around the world: Philly Cheese Steaks, Pork Belly Gyoza Dumplings, Arepas, and more. Each recipe comes paired with a beer, so you put the right bottle or can with whatever you're cooking.

They shared recipes for Philadelphia Cheesesteaks, Lobster Mac N cheese rolls and Ramen Sliders here.

More on ManBQue: http://manbque.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News