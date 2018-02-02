REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,300 Rent You In Boystown, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

3449 Elaine Place, #310




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

732 West Aldine Ave.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 732 West Aldine Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, on-site laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

740 West Addison St., #E1




Located at 740 West Addison St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,295/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, on-site laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News