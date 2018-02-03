Free tax prep help available in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) --Need some motivation to get started on your taxes? How about free tax help?
Certified volunteers with Ladder Up were at Olive Harvey College providing free tax filing assistance Saturday as the organization's Tax-A-Thon kicked off. The event featured a tax problem-solving workshop and advice from John Marshall Law School's Fair Housing clinic.
In addition to Saturday's event, Ladder Up will provide tax help at 16 locations throughout the city and five surrounding suburbs.
Their goal was to ensure people get the deductions and refunds that they are entitled to.
Ladder Up offers free tax preparation assistance to individuals with incomes up to $30,000 and families with incomes up to $55,000.
Ladder Up is offering assistance through April 17, this year's tax filing deadline.
For more information visit: https://www.goladderup.org/locations/