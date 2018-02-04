Jeanne Ives returns campaign donation made by neo-Nazi

The man, who posts as Mike Mazzone on Twitter, had donated $1,000 to Ives' campaign. His Twitter profile features a picture of him giving a Nazi salute.
In a statement released Sunday, Ives said the staffer didn't realize who the man was when they re-tweeted his post about the contribution.
I don8d $1k 2 @JeanneIves 2 defeat @BruceRauner in illinois gubernatorial race #ILRevolution #ILGov #ILRight #voteives luv this campaign ad https://t.co/iu3RRJrFDq pic.twitter.com/4VYCeXYSMM— Mike Mazzone (@mmazzonejr) February 4, 2018
The Ives campaign is returning the donation. Ives has previously been criticized for her controversial ads attacking Governor Bruce Rauner's stances on abortion, immigration and transgender rights.