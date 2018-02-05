Justin Timberlake adds 2 more shows at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) --On the heels of his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Justin Timberlake has announced he will be playing an additional two shows in Chicago this year.
Timberlake had previously announced a March 27 performance at the United Center as part of his "The Man of the Woods Tour." On Monday, an additional show on March 28 at the United Center was announced, as well as a show on October 5 at the United Center.
Tickets for the March shows at the United Center are on sale now. For the October show, tickets for the general public go on sale on February 12, with a presale for American Express Card holders beginning on Wednesday. For more information, visit justintimberlake.com.