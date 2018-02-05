Check out today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Square

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Lincoln Square are hovering around $1,315 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on a Lincoln Square rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4756 North Maplewood Ave.




Listed at $825/month, this studio apartment, located at 4756 North Maplewood Ave., is 24.3 percent less than the $1,090/month median rent for a studio in Lincoln Square.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4546 North Damen Ave., #207




This studio apartment, situated at 4546 North Damen Ave., is listed for $835/month. The building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4407 North Wolcott Ave., #G




Then there's this apartment at 4407 North Wolcott Ave., listed at $880/month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, ample closet space and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (See the listing here.)

5017 N Wolcott Ave., #406




Listed at $925/month, this studio apartment is located at 5017 N Wolcott Ave. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator and outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating and plenty of natural light.

Both dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)

4851 North Damen Ave., #311




Over at 4851 North Damen Ave., there's this studio apartment, going for $950/month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (View the listing here.)

1921 W Winnemac Ave., #1




Listed at $975/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1921 W Winnemac Ave. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, central heating and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.(Check out the complete listing here.)
