New Lakeview bar 'Wooden Nickel Chicago' opens its doors

A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wooden Nickel Chicago, the fresh addition is located at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Melrose St. & School St.) in Lake View.
This newcomer--which recently opened in the former Northdown Cafe and Taproom space--is the latest addition from the folks behind Bucktown's Floyd's Pub; it specializes in traditional pub fare and craft brews.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like steak frites with garlic aioli, fish and chips served with a side of slaw, a French burger with brie cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and a fried egg; and sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy and chili cheese tots or fries.
For beers, there are 12 rotating brews on draft, along with a selection of bottled domestic and imported options like "Half Acre Daisy Cutter" pale ale and "Revolution Eugene" porter.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Wooden Nickel Chicago currently has a three-star rating, but it's early days for the fledgling business.
Doug V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "Prices are the real treat here. The steak frites is the most expensive item on the menu and runs a whopping (sarcasm) $16. Servings are generous which had us leaving quite satisfied. They have a range of beer offerings on tap and in bottles and cans as well as a full bar. "
Wooden Nickel Chicago is now open at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
