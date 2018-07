New Lakeview bar 'Wooden Nickel Chicago' opens its doors

A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wooden Nickel Chicago , the fresh addition is located at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Melrose St. & School St.) in Lake View.This newcomer--which recently opened in the former Northdown Cafe and Taproom space--is the latest addition from the folks behind Bucktown's Floyd's Pub; it specializes in traditional pub fare and craft brews.On the menu, expect to see dishes like steak frites with garlic aioli, fish and chips served with a side of slaw, a French burger with brie cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and a fried egg; and sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy and chili cheese tots or fries.For beers, there are 12 rotating brews on draft, along with a selection of bottled domestic and imported options like "Half Acre Daisy Cutter" pale ale and "Revolution Eugene" porter.With just one review on Yelp thus far, Wooden Nickel Chicago currently has a three-star rating, but it's early days for the fledgling business.Doug V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "Prices are the real treat here. The steak frites is the most expensive item on the menu and runs a whopping (sarcasm) $16. Servings are generous which had us leaving quite satisfied. They have a range of beer offerings on tap and in bottles and cans as well as a full bar. "Wooden Nickel Chicago is now open at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.