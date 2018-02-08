FOOD & DRINK

New Lakeview bar 'Wooden Nickel Chicago' opens its doors

By Hoodline
A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wooden Nickel Chicago, the fresh addition is located at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Melrose St. & School St.) in Lake View.

This newcomer--which recently opened in the former Northdown Cafe and Taproom space--is the latest addition from the folks behind Bucktown's Floyd's Pub; it specializes in traditional pub fare and craft brews.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like steak frites with garlic aioli, fish and chips served with a side of slaw, a French burger with brie cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and a fried egg; and sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy and chili cheese tots or fries.

For beers, there are 12 rotating brews on draft, along with a selection of bottled domestic and imported options like "Half Acre Daisy Cutter" pale ale and "Revolution Eugene" porter.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Wooden Nickel Chicago currently has a three-star rating, but it's early days for the fledgling business.

Doug V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "Prices are the real treat here. The steak frites is the most expensive item on the menu and runs a whopping (sarcasm) $16. Servings are generous which had us leaving quite satisfied. They have a range of beer offerings on tap and in bottles and cans as well as a full bar. "

Wooden Nickel Chicago is now open at 3244 N. Lincoln Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebar
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News