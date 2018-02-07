FOOD & DRINK

Pool Hall 'Surge Coffee Bar & Billiards' Now Open In Irving Park

By Hoodline
Looking for a new cafe and pool hall to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh arrival to Irving Park, called Surge Coffee Bar & Billiards, is located at 3241 W. Montrose Ave. (between Sawyer Ave. & Spaulding Ave.).

This newcomer takes over the former Marie's Golden Cue space, which closed last March after years in operation at the location.

In addition to the billiards tables, the space now doubles as a coffee shop and cocktail bar as well, with a variety of signature drinks and a full menu of eats on offer, too.

For food, expect to see items like chicken tenders, crispy quesadillas with grilled onions and jalapenos, personal naan bread pizzas and a selection of burgers and sandwiches.

On the libations side of the menu, look for a list of rotating beers on draft, brews in the bottle or can, wines and house cocktails like the "Firing Squad" with tequila, pomegranate, chipotle, lime and bitters. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 1 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Alex M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "4.5 stars. My boyfriend and I had a blast on a Saturday morning sipping some coffee and playing billiards. The facility is newly renovated and looks great! The billiards tables are in great condition and going price for an hour table rental was very reasonable."

Yelper Angie C. added: "I live down the street and have been waiting for Surge to open and I'm not disappointed! Just stopped in this morning to get a coffee before starting my day. The iced dirty chai tastes amazing!"

And Elizabeth H. said: "The ambiance was slick. Pool tables fresh and low-key atmosphere. The service was outstanding! Our waitress went above and beyond."

Head on over to check it out: Surge Coffee Bar & Billiards is open Friday and Saturday from 7am-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 7am-1am.
