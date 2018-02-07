REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Avondale, Explored

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Avondale are hovering around $1,295 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on an Avondale rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave, #2i




Listed at $750 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave. (at N Hamlin Ave. & N Milwaukee Ave.), is 3.2 percent less than the $775 / month median rent for a studio in Avondale.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, central heating and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3110 N Milwaukee Ave., #1f




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3110 N Milwaukee Ave., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

3040 West Wellington Ave.




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3040 West Wellington Ave. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, bike storage and secured entry.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News