The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Avondale, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave, #2i
Listed at $750 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3121-3125 N Hamlin Ave. (at N Hamlin Ave. & N Milwaukee Ave.), is 3.2 percent less than the $775 / month median rent for a studio in Avondale.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, central heating and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
3110 N Milwaukee Ave., #1f
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3110 N Milwaukee Ave., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
3040 West Wellington Ave.
Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3040 West Wellington Ave. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, bike storage and secured entry.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
---
