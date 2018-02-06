ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn daughter

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
It's official: Kylie Jenner has named her first child Stormi.

Jenner revealed the name on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her newborn daughter gripping her finger and a caption that simply said: "stormi".


The reality TV star announced on social media Sunday that she had given birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" on February 1.
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she told her millions of followers.

Jenner, 20, has not publicly identified the baby's father. She is known to be in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

The CNNWire contributed to this report.
