White Sox fans are talking about what happened on Wheel of Fortune's Chicago-themed episode Tuesday.The crossword puzzle contained the names of Chicago sports teams, with the Blackhawks, Bulls, Bears and Cubs, but no White Sox. Wheel of Fortune told the Chicago Tribune they only use single-word clues in their crossword format.But the Sox aren't having it, tweeting out Tuesday, "Here, we fixed it @WheelofFortune."